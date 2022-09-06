LRF Inferiores F9: Se cerró el Clausura

Este fin de semana se disputó la Novena y última Fecha del Torneo Clausura formativo de la Liga Rafaelina. Libertad enfrentó a Peñarol de Rafaela, mientras que Unión hizo lo propio con Peñarol.
Inferiores:
Categoría Prenovena:
– Libertad 0 vs. Peñarol 2.
Categoría Novena:
– Libertad 0 vs. Peñarol 1.
Categoría Octava:
– Libertad 2 (Nahuel Gudiño y Tobías Espíndola) vs. Peñarol 0.
Categoría Séptima:
– Libertad 1 (Brian Crespín) vs. Peñarol 0.
Categoría Sexta:
– Libertad 0 vs. Peñarol 0.
Categoría Quinta:
– Libertad 2 (Tomás Díaz, Joaquín Reynoso) vs. Peñarol 2.
Escuelita:
Categoría 2010:
– Peñarol 1 vs. Libertad 1 (Matías Ballari).
– Unión 1 (Osorio) vs. Ferro 1. Tercer tiempo: 0 a 0.
Categoría 2011:
– Peñarol 1 vs. Libertad 1 (Valentino Neifert).
– Unión 0 vs. Ferro 0. Tercer tiempo: 0 a 2.
Categoría 2012:
– Peñarol 0 vs. Libertad 1 (Ismael Espíndola).
– Unión 0 vs. Ferro 0. Tercer tiempo: 0 a 1.
Categoría 2013:
– Peñarol 0 vs. Libertad 2 (Tadeo Bolzico y Joel Ficceto).
– Unión 0 vs. Ferro 3. Tercer tiempo: 0 a 2.
Categoría 2014:
– Peñarol 0 vs. Libertad 2 (Ivo Werro y Milo Berardi).
– Unión 2 (Ricarte y Santillán) vs. Ferro 0. Tercer tiempo: 3 (Llul, Benítez y Ficceto) a 0.
Categoría 2015:
– Peñarol 1 vs. Libertad 4 (Cuello, Nuñez, Ramírez y Bellato).
– Unión 2 (Octavio Borghesi, Mateo Kañevsky) vs. Ferro 0. Tercer tiempo: 0 a 1.
Categoría 2016:
– Peñarol 0 vs. Libertad 1 (Felipe Correa).
– Unión 0 vs. Ferro 1. Tercer tiempo: 1 (Pautasso) a 5.