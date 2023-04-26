Los más chiquitos volvieron a tener acción en el transcurso del fin de semana. Mientras Libertad se midió con Peñarol, Unión hizo lo propio con Ferro. Aquí repasamos los resultados y goleadores de cada categoría:
Escuelita:
Categoría 2011:
– Libertad 2 (Joaquín Velázquez x2) vs. Peñarol 0.
– Ferro 1 vs. Unión 0. Tercer tiempo: Ferro 0 vs. Unión 0.
Categoría 2012:
– Libertad 2 (Alexis Saavedra y Noel Oviedo) vs. Peñarol 2.
– Ferro 3 vs. Unión 1 (Linares). Tercer tiempo: Ferro 1 vs. Unión 0.
Categoría 2013:
– Libertad 2 (Bastián Quiroga y Tadeo Bolzico) vs. Peñarol 0.
– Ferro 3 vs. Unión 3 (Pérez Khaury x2 y Bertone). Tercer tiempo: Ferro 0 vs. Unión 1 (Ferrero, Dante).
Categoría 2014
– Libertad 8 (Benito Girard x2, Ivo Werro x3, Juani Peralta x2 y Milo Berardi) vs. Peñarol 0.
– Ferro 0 vs. Unión 0. Tercer tiempo: Ferro 0 vs. Unión 2 (Salas y Wasinger).
Categoría 2015:
– Libertad 2 (Noah Espíndola y Santiago Loro) vs. Peñarol 1.
– Ferro 1 vs. Unión 2 (Schweda y Bussi). Tercer tiempo: Ferro 2 vs. Unión 0.
Categoría 2016:
– Libertad 1 (Ignacio Panchuk) vs. Peñarol 2.
– Ferro 1 vs. Unión 1 (Yasenzaniro). Tercer tiempo: Ferro 0 vs. Unión 3 (Ligiero, Rodríguez y Espíndola).
Categoría 2017/18:
– Libertad 0 vs. Peñarol 2.
– Ferro 0 vs. Unión 8 (Ruffini x6 y Rolón x2). Tercer tiempo: Ferro 1 vs. Unión 4 (Porra, Ruffini x2 y Rolón).
Inferiores:
Prenovena:
– Peñarol 0 vs. Libertad 2 (Luciano Blanche y Juan Bolatti).
– Unión 3 (Acuña, Rivarola y Vivas) vs. Ferro 1.
Novena:
– Peñarol 1 vs. Libertad 3 (Ramiro Campos, Matías Ballari y Lorenzo González).
– Unión 1 (Osorio) vs. Ferro 0.
Octava:
– Peñarol 2 vs. Libertad 5 (Martín Detler y Martín Werro).
– Unión 0 vs. Ferro 1.
Séptima:
– Peñarol 1 vs. Libertad 3 (Sebastián Larrea, Tobías Espíndola y Catriel De los Santos).
– Unión 3 (Carrizo x2 y Cabral) vs. Ferro 1.
Sexta:
– Peñarol 0 vs. Libertad 1 (Santiago Culasso).
– Unión 2 (Grazzolo x2) vs. Ferro 1.
Quinta:
– Peñarol 2 vs. Libertad 4 (Lautaro Lastra x2, Matías Martini y Joaquín Reynoso).
– Unión 0 vs. Ferro 1.