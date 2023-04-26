Los más chiquitos volvieron a tener acción en el transcurso del fin de semana. Mientras Libertad se midió con Peñarol, Unión hizo lo propio con Ferro. Aquí repasamos los resultados y goleadores de cada categoría:

Escuelita:

Categoría 2011:

– Libertad 2 (Joaquín Velázquez x2) vs. Peñarol 0.

– Ferro 1 vs. Unión 0. Tercer tiempo: Ferro 0 vs. Unión 0.

Categoría 2012:

– Libertad 2 (Alexis Saavedra y Noel Oviedo) vs. Peñarol 2.

– Ferro 3 vs. Unión 1 (Linares). Tercer tiempo: Ferro 1 vs. Unión 0.

Categoría 2013:

– Libertad 2 (Bastián Quiroga y Tadeo Bolzico) vs. Peñarol 0.

– Ferro 3 vs. Unión 3 (Pérez Khaury x2 y Bertone). Tercer tiempo: Ferro 0 vs. Unión 1 (Ferrero, Dante).

Categoría 2014

– Libertad 8 (Benito Girard x2, Ivo Werro x3, Juani Peralta x2 y Milo Berardi) vs. Peñarol 0.

– Ferro 0 vs. Unión 0. Tercer tiempo: Ferro 0 vs. Unión 2 (Salas y Wasinger).

Categoría 2015:

– Libertad 2 (Noah Espíndola y Santiago Loro) vs. Peñarol 1.

– Ferro 1 vs. Unión 2 (Schweda y Bussi). Tercer tiempo: Ferro 2 vs. Unión 0.

Categoría 2016:

– Libertad 1 (Ignacio Panchuk) vs. Peñarol 2.

– Ferro 1 vs. Unión 1 (Yasenzaniro). Tercer tiempo: Ferro 0 vs. Unión 3 (Ligiero, Rodríguez y Espíndola).

Categoría 2017/18:

– Libertad 0 vs. Peñarol 2.

– Ferro 0 vs. Unión 8 (Ruffini x6 y Rolón x2). Tercer tiempo: Ferro 1 vs. Unión 4 (Porra, Ruffini x2 y Rolón).

Inferiores:

Prenovena:

– Peñarol 0 vs. Libertad 2 (Luciano Blanche y Juan Bolatti).

– Unión 3 (Acuña, Rivarola y Vivas) vs. Ferro 1.

Novena:

– Peñarol 1 vs. Libertad 3 (Ramiro Campos, Matías Ballari y Lorenzo González).

– Unión 1 (Osorio) vs. Ferro 0.

Octava:

– Peñarol 2 vs. Libertad 5 (Martín Detler y Martín Werro).

– Unión 0 vs. Ferro 1.

Séptima:

– Peñarol 1 vs. Libertad 3 (Sebastián Larrea, Tobías Espíndola y Catriel De los Santos).

– Unión 3 (Carrizo x2 y Cabral) vs. Ferro 1.

Sexta:

– Peñarol 0 vs. Libertad 1 (Santiago Culasso).

– Unión 2 (Grazzolo x2) vs. Ferro 1.

Quinta:

– Peñarol 2 vs. Libertad 4 (Lautaro Lastra x2, Matías Martini y Joaquín Reynoso).

– Unión 0 vs. Ferro 1.