LRF Inferiores – F4: Libertad y Unión disputaron un nuevo clásico

Este fin de semana se desarrolló la Cuarta Fecha del Torneo Clausura de la Liga Rafaelina de Fútbol en lo que respecta a Divisiones Inferiores. En el predio aurinegro, los locales se hicieron fuertes en tres de los cinco cotejos.
Inferiores
Prenovena:
Libertad 0 vs. Unión 2 (Marinelli, Cinturión).
Novena:
Libertad 1 (Lorenzo Cipolatti) vs. Unión 0.
Octava:
Libertad 1 (en contra) vs. Unión 0.
Séptima:
Libertad 1 (Lisandro Junco) vs. Unión 0.
Sexta:
Libertad 0 vs. Unión 2 (Verón, Rastelli).
Quinta:
Libertad 0 vs. Unión 0.
Infantiles
Categoría 2020/21
Unión 0 vs. Libertad 3. Tercer Tiempo: Unión 1 (Bruno Chávez) vs. Libertad 3.
Categoría 2019
Unión 0 vs. Libertad 0. Tercer Tiempo: Unión 1 (Salvador Elizalde) vs. Libertad 2.
Categoría 2018
Unión 0 vs. Libertad 1. Tercer Tiempo: Unión 4 (Elián Simón x2, Alejo Hernández y Fausto Blanco) vs. Libertad 0.
Categoría 2017
Unión 0 vs. Libertad 0. Tercer Tiempo: Unión 0 vs. Libertad 0.
Categoría 2016
Unión 0 vs. Libertad 0. Tercer Tiempo: Unión 3 (Schierano Lorenzo, Yasenzaniro Agustín, Ledesma Lautaro) vs. Libertad 0.
Categoría 2015
Unión 3 (Schweda Gianluca, Perren Jano, Borghesi Octavio) vs. Libertad 2. Tercer Tiempo: Unión 1 (Imhoff Juan Ignacio) vs. Libertad 0.
Categoría 2014
Unión 1 (Cerri Lorenzo) vs. Libertad 1. Tercer Tiempo: Unión 0 vs. Libertad 0.